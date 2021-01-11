Report: Man United ready to launch a major bid for Ronaldo

Between 2003 and 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo was the hottest property at Manchester United before making his record breaking transfer to Real Madrid.

After nine incredibly successful seasons with the Los Blancos, the Portuguese superstar stole the headlines once again when he landed in Italy to complete his transfer to Juventus.

Nonetheless, his former English employers who once bought him as an almost unknown 18-year-old, are still hoping to rekindle their love affair with the five time Ballon d’Or winner, even at the age of 35.

According to Don Balon via Calciomercato , Man United are set to launch a big bid to praise away their former star from Turin, and will offer Juventus a figure around 60 million euros.

Despite reaching the autumn years of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo is still among the best players in the world, and still competes for almost every major player award each year.

The Bianconeri star currently leads the pack in the Serie A goal-scorer charts with 15 goals despite missing a few rounds due to testing positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of the season.

Whilst United’s interest in bringing back Ronaldo is not a surprising subject, especially with his former teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, the figures mentioned in the report are just astonishing.

Ronaldo will turn 36 next month and his contract is expiring at the end of the 2021-2022 season, so is the Premier League outfit willing to offer such figures taking into consideration the facts mentioned above?

We should expect to hear more of the matter as the summer transfer market approaches.