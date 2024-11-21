Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly offered his services to Juventus who could give him an escape rope from his struggles in England.

The 23-year-old had experiences at Bayern Munich and Parma in the past, but he only managed to hit his stride during his two-year spell at Bologna under the guidance of Thiago Motta. The Dutchman transformed himself into an unconventional striker who drops deep, helps in the buildup, but still able to inflict damage inside the box.

So while Bianconeri fans were hoping to see the Italo-Brazilian coach reunited with his Bologna pupil at the Allianz Stadium, it was the Red Devils who prevailed in the race for the player’s signatures.

Nevertheless, Zirkzee’s time at Old Trafford has been miserable, to say the least. The Netherlands international has only managed to find the net once across all competitions, while his displays and physical shape have been under great scrutiny from the English press and club supporters alike.

So according to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, Zirkzee would be more than happy to return to Italy in January, especially through the gates of Juventus who would allow him to work with Motta once again.

Nevertheless, it remains to be been under which conditions would the cash-strapped Bianconeri be able to pull off this operation.

The Serie A giants spent circa 180 million euros on a summer overhaul, and whatever they have left in the coffers should be used to bolster the injury-ravaged defensive department in January.

Hence, Juventus would certainly be gunning for an initial loan deal if they wish to bring the Netherlands international to Turin in the middle of the season.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if Man United would be open to letting Zirkzee leave just six months following his arrival. This call could largely depend on their new manager Ruben Amorim who has only recently took over from Erik ten Hag.