Transfer News

Report – Man Utd keen on signing Juventus midfielder

August 8, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Manchester United is targeting a move for Adrien Rabiot, and the Frenchman could be allowed to leave Juventus.

The Englishmen need to strengthen their squad with a new midfielder, and they have been in talks with Barcelona over signing Frenkie de Jong.

However, that has not happened, and they could turn to other midfielders on their shortlist.

Juve man, Rabiot is one of them, and the Frenchman has just a year left on his current deal in Turin.

Reports linked him with a move away from the Allianz Stadium at the start of this summer, but the injury to Paul Pogba has killed some of them.

However, a new one on Il Bianconero claims the Frenchman is on the radar of United, and they could make an approach for his signature when they give up on signing De Jong.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has not set the world alight at Juve since he moved to Turin in 2019, and the midfielder is probably in his last chance salon now.

We still need him in the squad for the purpose of squad depth, but selling him for a good fee now will be great as well.

Although that will mean we must add a new midfielder to our squad in this transfer window.

