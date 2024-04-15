Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has reportedly offered his services to both Juventus and Inter.

The 28-year-old has been plying his trade at Old Trafford since 2015. He initially arrived on a big-money move from Monaco after making a name for himself as one of the most promising youngsters in Europe at the time.

The Frenchman certainly showed positive signs in the early years, but his role at the club has significantly decreased over the past few years. He also spent a six-month loan spell at Sevilla in 2022 before rejoining the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, Martial is now widely expected to end his spell at Man Utd as his contract will expire in June. Hence, he will be able to join a new club as a free agent.

According to Sky Sports UK via IlBianconero, the France international is seeking a new career chapter in Italy, thus offering to join Juventus or Inter.

The Bianconeri have been linked with the striker in the past, but a transfer never materialized. Thus, it remains to be seen if the player’s new status as a free agent would pave the way for a move.

As the source notes, Juventus must first put plans for their attacking department, deciding what to do with the likes of Federico Chiesa, Moise Kean and Arek Milik.

Many sources expect at least one of those players to head towards the exit door, meaning that reinforcements will be needed.

However, the club directors would have to decide if Martial represents the right profile for the role.

The former Monaco man has only made 19 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing with two goals and an assist.