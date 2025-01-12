Juventus manager Thiago Motta is reportedly keen to reunite with Joshua Zirkzee as he has an interesting idea in mind.

The Bianconeri have been following with great interest the situation involving the 23-year-old Dutchman and Manchester United for several months. The striker has been unable to showcase his best levels since making the transfer from Bologna to Carrington last summer.

The Netherlands international even endured a nightmarish scenario two weeks ago when he was cheered off the pitch by the Old Trafford home supporter while being hauled off in the middle of the first half.

Therefore, there have been some conflicting reports on his situation at Man Utd, with some claiming he’s willing to put an end to his miserable English experience, while others insist he’s eager to fight for his spot in Ruben Amorim’s court and prove his naysayers wrong.

Moreover, reports from Italy suggested that Zirkzee is only a fallback option for Juventus at this point, with Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani now emerging as the club’s priority target.

Nevertheless, today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) insists that the Bianconeri still fancy a move for Zirkzee who remains the first option on Motta’s shortlist.

The Roman newspaper claims that the Juventus manager has been studying a tactical tweak that allows his old Bologna pupil to coexist in the same formation with Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian bomber has been enduring difficult times as of late with his strikes drying up. But perhaps Motta feels his form would be reignited if he were to be pitted alongside another forward.

While Vlahovic is a traditional out-and-out centre-forward, Zirkzee enjoys roaming all over the pitch and helping his teammates in the buildup, so the two strikers might be able to complement one another.