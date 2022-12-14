Cher Ndour
Report – Manchester United battling Juventus for Italian teenager

December 14, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Juventus wants to sign Benfica teenager Cher Ndour, but Manchester United is prepared to compete with them for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri have been signing young players recently and the Brescia-born youngster has entered their radar.

He plays primarily for the Benfica B team, but Juve has seen enough to believe he can deliver for them and they want to buy him.

However, a move for him will be tricky, with United also keen to ensure he is on their books if he leaves the Portuguese side in the summer.

At 18, he still has so much development to do, but Juve will feel they have the right structures to help him develop and become a top talent on their books.

Juve FC Says

Ndour has shown great potential even when he played for the Atalanta youth teams, so Juve scouts know him.

However, he will struggle to break into our first team if he moves to the club now and that could stop him from making the move.

We have other budding youngsters in line for promotion to our first team and he might have to prove he is better than them to earn an early promotion.

We probably should allow him to continue developing at Benfica and break into their first team, even though that will make him more expensive.

