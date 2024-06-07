Mason Greenwood is one of the players Juventus has been following for several weeks now.

He spent last season on loan at Getafe from Manchester United and now has to find a new home again.

The striker has off-field problems, which means he can no longer play for United, and the Red Devils are open to selling him this summer.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, which gives Juve a chance to sign him in this transfer window.

Greenwood understands that his career at Old Trafford is over, and he wants to sort out his future as soon as possible.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that he is aware of Juventus’ interest in his signature and has approved a move to Turin.

He believes he could do a good job for the Old Lady if he completes the move to the club and is excited about working with Thiago Motta.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood showed at Getafe that he is a superb talent who deserves to play for a bigger club again.

Getafe will struggle to keep him in their squad, and we have to act fast because he has other clubs that have watched him perform well in La Liga in the just-concluded season.