Mason Greenwood is one of the players Juventus has been following for several weeks now.
He spent last season on loan at Getafe from Manchester United and now has to find a new home again.
The striker has off-field problems, which means he can no longer play for United, and the Red Devils are open to selling him this summer.
His current deal expires at the end of next season, which gives Juve a chance to sign him in this transfer window.
Greenwood understands that his career at Old Trafford is over, and he wants to sort out his future as soon as possible.
A report on Tuttojuve reveals that he is aware of Juventus’ interest in his signature and has approved a move to Turin.
He believes he could do a good job for the Old Lady if he completes the move to the club and is excited about working with Thiago Motta.
Juve FC Says
Greenwood showed at Getafe that he is a superb talent who deserves to play for a bigger club again.
Getafe will struggle to keep him in their squad, and we have to act fast because he has other clubs that have watched him perform well in La Liga in the just-concluded season.
“superb talent who deserves to play for a bigger club again.” I think the full story might be worth explaining in articles like this. I’m sure plenty of people wouldn’t want someone like this as their club. All for 2nd chances but it’s part of the conversation
I’m one of those people. We don’t need someone like Greenwood representing the Bianconeri
I will stop watching Juventus if they sign Greenwood. How can the club claim to fire Allegri for his outburst and say that it doesn’t fit the values of the club, yet they’re actively looking to sign someone who at the very least is a woman beater and potentially a rapist. I’d rather see my teams manager lose his cool than see a rapist in the roster. Hopefully if they do sign him it’ll be a short contract and so I can go back to watching my favorite club play again soon.
Great move. Very talented player. Better talent than Rashford imo.