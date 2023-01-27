As Juventus risks missing out on a place in the top four, some of their best men must show remarkable loyalty to remain at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have just lost 15 points, which puts them in a tough position to qualify for the UCL next season.

Max Allegri must perform a miracle to win enough points to even make a Europa League spot and he faces losing some of his key men.

Dusan Vlahovic is a player many clubs have an interest in and could poach at the end of this season.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is not the only man on the radar of top clubs and the Bianconeri could also lose Federico Chiesa.

The attacker is on the radar of a number of English sides and Manchester United seems to have the strongest interest in his signature.

The Red Devils haven’t replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and Chiesa could be the man to fill his shoes.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa should attract some of the best clubs in the world, but Juve must show they mean business by turning down the offers.

The attacker is an integral part of our team and we must protect him at all costs.