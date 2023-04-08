Szczesny
Report – Manchester United keen on signing Juventus star

April 8, 2023 - 2:30 pm

Manchester United is interested in signing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as they struggle to keep David de Gea.

The English club is looking to put a cap on how much its players earn and it does not seem to impress De Gea.

The Spaniard has rejected two offers to extend his contract already and the Red Devils are beginning to think he probably wants out.

They will replace him if all their attempts to keep him fails and have identified Szczesny as the ideal man for them, according to Calciomercato.

The Juve goalie is one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and proved this during the World Cup in Qatar.

United see him as a capable hand and might make an attempt to lure him from the Bianconeri in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is one of the world’s best goalies; we cannot lose him in the summer.

As a goalkeeper, he has the potential to give us up to five more years of quality football and we must keep him in the group beyond this campaign.

Instead of losing him, we should target a younger goalie who could be his long-term replacement at the club.

