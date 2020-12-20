Report – Manchester United remain keen on Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t the youngest attacker in the world but that has not stopped clubs being eager to have him in their teams.

Reports from Spain via Tuttojuve says that Manchester United still has its eyes on Ronaldo as he continues to drag Juventus to top performances.

The Portuguese attacker is one of the best players of his generation and despite being 35 already, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

He has 32 league goals for this calendar year alone and he is set to add at least one more when he faces Fiorentina on Tuesday.

The report says that the Red Devils are prepared to offer him the 30m euros he currently earns at Juventus on a two-year deal with the option of a 3rd year.

It goes on to say that Ronaldo will be attracted by the possibility of ending his career at the team that he won his first Champions League with, but they will need to return to the competition before he would consider joining them.

Ronaldo has been key to the things that Juventus has achieved since he has been at the club, and they will hope that he isn’t tempted enough to leave them.