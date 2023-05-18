Report – Manchester United submits a contract offer to Rabiot

Manchester United is serious about adding Adrien Rabiot to their squad as a free agent at the end of this season. The Red Devils have even sent an offer to the Frenchman, Tuttomercatoweb reveals.

The English club wanted to sign him in the summer and found an agreement with Juventus over his transfer fee.

However, they could not make him an offer he liked and the Frenchman remained in Turin.

Juve is in talks with his entourage over a new deal and Rabiot will only consider it if the Bianconeri qualify for the Champions League at the end of this term.

This is now complicated because they are unsure of the new punishment they will get for their use of capital gains.

This could see them lose Rabiot and United seems keen on taking advantage of the situation to add him to their squad as soon as they can.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been superb this season which is why we are desperate for him to remain with us permanently, but the Frenchman could leave.

As a free agent, he will join the club that offers him the most money and we are very unlikely to pay more than Manchester United.