Report – Manchester United targeting Juventus defender

Merih Demiral looks set to return to Juventus from Atalanta after his loan spell at the Serie A club.

He joined them on loan for the 2021/2022 campaign for around 3m euros. He could make the move permanent for a fee, but La Dea had a bad season.

They couldn’t qualify for any European competition and have to rebuild their squad now. Demiral started his time with them well, but he struggled to get into their team towards the end of the campaign.

They seem unlikely to keep him now, but he already has another suitor.

Fichajes.net claims Manchester United has added him to their shortlist of targets.

The Red Devils are not so happy with the performances of Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Eric Bailey and they will offload them for some new signings and Demiral could join the Premier League club.

Juve FC Says

Demiral was unhappy at Juve before he left and it is hard to see him get another chance at life at the club.

If he had been patient, we could have considered him an heir to Giorgio Chiellini, but he gambled and moved to Atalanta.

He would have to find a new home to spend next season because we are more likely to sign another defender.