Report: Manchester United will swoop for Juventus loanee

Following a short but impressive stint at Sassuolo, Juventus decided to splash around 20 million euros for the services of Merih Demiral.

Nevertheless, the Turkish defender suffered from a serious injury during his initial campaign in Turin, and then struggled for playing time on the following season.

Therefore, the center back left the Bianconeri last summer, joining Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta.

The player is currently on loan until the end of the current campaign, but the Orobici have an option to buy him for 28 millions which could become an obligation on certain conditions.

But according to reports in the Turkish press (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri are yet to receive an offer from Atalanta for the permanent purchase of Demiral.

Therefore, Juventus would be willing to listen to other offers, and as the source explains, an interesting proposal could arrive from Manchester United.

The Old Trafford is currently the home of Cristiano Ronaldo, who happens to be a good friend of the 24-year-old defender.

The report adds that the Red Devils would be willing to splash an offer in the region of 30 millions to snatch Demiral’s services.

However, the source also states that Atalanta still have the intention to buy the player’s outrights.

If Man United are truly interested in Demiral and willing to pull off a tempting offer, La Dea won’t waste the chance to make an immediate profit from the sale.

We witnessed the exact same scenario last summer when Atalanta purchased Cristian Romero from Juventus before immediately selling him to Tottenham for a larger figure.