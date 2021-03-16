Report: Manchester United willing to launch an important bid for Juve star

Well, here’s a news report that won’t sit well with the Bianconeri faithful.

Whilst Juventus have been suffering from a mostly underwhelming season, Federico Chiesa has been one of the few bright lights of the campaign.

The Italian international arrived in the last hours of the summer transfer market, but quickly adapted to his new environment, and became one of the pillars of Andrea Pirlo’s tactical schemes.

The former Fiorentina man’s best performances this season include scoring a spectacular brace in the league win over Milan, and three goals during the double-encounter against Porto in the Champions League.

Therefore, Todofichajes.com (via TuttoJuve) claims that Manchester United are ready to launch a huge bid in the hopes of securing Chiesa’s services.

The reported figure is said to be around 75 to 80 millions euros, which would be considered as a profit for the Old Lady.

The winger arrived to Turin for an initial loan fee worth 10 million euros, but the club will have the obligation to redeem his outrights for an additional 40 millions if he plays in 60% of the Bianconeri’s matches throughout the season.

However, it is unlikely that the Old Lady would be willing to allow the player to leave the club so early, especially considering the fact that he is perceived as one of the stars to build upon for the future.

Chiesa has so far contributed in 7 goals and 8 assists in his 24 league appearances, in addition to 4 goals and a single assist in the Champions League.