New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has reportedly asked his employers to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa.

The Italian tactician led Leicester City back to the Premier League by winning the English Championship last season. His exploits in the East Midlands earned him the hot seat at the Stamford Bridge.

According to Team Talk, Maresca would love to have Chiesa at his disposal next season.

The former Juventus and Sevilla midfielder reportedly considers his compatriot an upgrade on Raheem Sterling who might not be a part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

There could be some interesting developments on this track in the coming hours, as Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani is conveniently in London.

The agent is set to hold talks with several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur who are also on the winger’s trail.

Chiesa is widely expected to leave Juventus this summer as the two parties couldn’t make noteworthy progress in their contract renewal talks. The player’s current deal will expire next summer, and the Bianconeri don’t want to risk losing him for free in 2025.

Moreover, new Juventus coach Thiago Motta is not exactly an avid admirer of the Euro 2020 winner. The 41-year-old feels that the winger’s characteristics don’t suit his style of play.

Motta and Chiesa are expected to hold face-to-face talks for the time today when they meet at Continassa.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be, but the player’s future will likely lie away from Turin according to most accounts.