Report: Marotta waiting a call from Elkann amidst rumored Juventus return

Amidst all the turmoil surrounding the club, fans and observers alike are wondering who will be the persons entrusted in leading Juventus towards a brighter future.

As we reported yesterday, the Bianconeri could resort to the past, with Giuseppe Marotta, Alessandro Del Piero and even Antonio Conte tipped for returns.

Regarding the former general director, some believe that his potential comeback is much more than mere paper talk.

Since leaving Turin in 2018, Marotta has been acting as CEO at the Old Lady’s arch rivals Inter.

In 2021. he led the club towards its first Scudetto title in eleven years, subsequently ending Juve’s nine-year winning dynasty which had ironically started under his watch.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Marotta would gladly answer a phone call from Juventus majority owner John Elkann.

For one reason or another, this source – along with others – claims that a return to Juventus remains an enticing prospect for Marotta.

Perhaps it’s the glorious past and the great achievements, a personal challenge amidst the troubling times, or maybe he’s simply unhappy in Milano.

Regardless, we can expect reports to link the club with a plethora of options regarding potential roles, especially with a number of top posts being currently vacant or filled by temporary officers.