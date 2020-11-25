Report – Maurizio Sarri prepared to sit out his Juventus deal

Maurizio Sarri isn’t in a hurry to terminate his Juventus deal and the former Chelsea manager is prepared to see out his current contract with the club, this is what Football Italia is exclusively reporting.

The Italian was fired by the Bianconeri at the end of last season, one season after they handed him a 3-year-deal.

He helped them to win Serie A, but he didn’t do well in the Champions League and he also lost the Italian Cup final to Napoli.

He still has two years left on his Juventus contract and the report claims that his camp and the Juventus hierarchy have been meeting to see how they can reach an agreement and get his contract terminated early.

The talks appeared to be making progress earlier when it emerged that Fiorentina wanted him to become their next manager.

However, the report claims that Sarri doesn’t want to take over a team in the middle of the season and that he will wait until the end of this campaign before joining a new team, he will also not terminate his Juve deal.

He still earns 6m euros per season from Juventus, but he can be paid off for the final year of the deal by March next year for 2.5m euros.