This summer, Marco Asensio will most likely become one of the hottest commodities on the free agents market. The 27-year-old has been plying his trade at Real Madrid since 2016, but his limited playing time could prompt an exit.

The winger is currently running on an expiring contract, and a future in Italian football could be on the cards.

As we all know, Juventus have a knack for snapping up the best free agents on the market, so this would certainly be an opportunity that the management will entertain.

But according to TuttoJuve, Milan are ahead of the Bianconeri in the race for Asensio, as the Rossoneri are willing to offer the player similar terms to this current contract.

The source adds that the prospect of playing regular football at a top side could be an enticing one for the Spain international.

On the other hand, the report explains that the uncertainty surrounding Juventus at the moment leaves them lagging behind in the race.

Despite his scarce playing time, Asensio still contributed with two goals and three assists in his 15 LaLiga appearances this season, as well as a strike and two assists in six Champions League outings.

Juve FC say

Ultimately, Champions League qualification could be vital in this race, as well as any other tug-of-war for a top star with major aspirations.

So let’s hope that we can somehow manage to find access to Europe’s most prestigious club competition, even though the situation looks bleak at the moment.