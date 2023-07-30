This summer, several Juventus players remained behind while Max Allegri traveled with his main host to the United States pre-tour.

Sadly for Luca Pellegrini, he finds himself in this undesirable spot. The left-back joined Juventus in 2019 but has thus far spent the majority of his stint away on loan.

The 24-year-old joined Lazio last January on loan but the capital side didn’t activate its option to buy, deeming the figure too high.

Yet, the Biancocelesti have been negotiating with the Bianconeri for weeks trying to find a new agreement for a lower figure.

However, Lazio could end up missing out on the player, as a new suitor emerges onto the scene.

According to Sportitalia via ilBianconero, Milan are now closer than ever in their attempts to reach an agreement with Juventus for Pellegrini.

As the source explains, the Rossoneri will soon part ways with Fodé Ballo-Touré who hasn’t truly impressed in the last couple of years.

Therefore, Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be looking to bolster his squad with a new left-back who would serve as an understudy to Theo Hernandez.

Pellegrini is a youth product of Roma who joined the Bianconeri in 2019 in an exchange deal with Roma which saw Leonardo Spinazzola heading in the opposite direction.

The Italian only spent the 2021/22 campaign at Continassa. He represented Cagliari, Genoa, Eintracht Frankfurt and Lazio on loan.