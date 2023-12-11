Milan could reportedly usurp Juventus in the race to sign Felipe Anderson by making a move as early as January.

In recent weeks, the winger emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri.

The Brazilian’s contract with Lazio expires at the end of the season, therefore, the likes of Juventus and Napoli would like to sign him on a free transfer in July.

Nevertheless, the Rossoneri could anticipate the competition by moving even earlier.

According to La Repubblica Roma via JuventusNews24, Milan will try to snap up the services for the 30-year-old in January.

But as the source tells it, the player’s agent is still giving priority to Lazio, even if the contract renewal talks have stalled recently.

Anderson played for the Biancocelesti between 2013 and 2018 before earning a big-money transfer to West Ham United.

But following an underwhelming spell in the Premier League, he returned to the Italian capital in the summer of 2021, cementing himself once again as a pillar at the club.

This season, the winger has contributed with a single goal and six assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Juve FC say

Following their summer spending spree, Milan resorting to the market once more to add a new winger to the ranks feels like a slightly unlikely story. The Rossoneri already have Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chuckwueze on the right flank.

Signing a contract renewal with Lazio or leaving as a free agent in the summer would be the two most plausible scenarios for Anderson.