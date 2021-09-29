Damsgaard
Report: Milan to battle Juventus for young Euro 2020 star

September 30, 2021

Since his debut Serie A season in 2020/21, Mikkel Damsgaard has attracted the attention of the big boys in Serie A, as well as other top clubs outside of the Italian peninsula.

The young Dane then went on to play a major role for his national team during Euro 2020, scoring a fabulous goal against Russia, and a stunning freekick during the Semi Final battle against England.

Juventus are known to be one of the main admirers of the 21-year-old, but another top Serie A club has apparently entered the fray.

According to La Repubblica via Calciomercato, Milan are ready to fight the Bianconeri for the services of the young Sampdoria talent.

The report reveals that the Rossoneri consider the starlet to be the long-term replacement of Hakan Calhanoglu who joined Inter as a free agent after seeing out his contract with the club.

Damsgaard would fit the strategy adopted by Milan directors, Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, which aims to attract young talents to the clubs.

Nonetheless, Juventus may have plans of their own which includes the Blucerchiati star, as he could replace Dejan Kulusevski who could end up leaving towards Tottenham Hotspur.

The young Swede is yet to cement himself as a starter in Turin, and Fabio Paratici could be tempted to reunite with him in North London – reminiscently to Cristian Romero’s transfer.

Many things could change between now and the next transfer session, but Damsgaard’s future will surely remain a hot topic in the transfer news.

