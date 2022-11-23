Since emerging to the scene as a young and exciting midfielder, Houssem Aouar has attracted the interest of several top clubs around Europe, including Juventus.

The 24-year-old is an Olympique Lyonnais youth product who has been a regular with the first team since 2016.

A few years ago he was one of the hottest names on the market, but despite the great interest in his services, he remains in France.

Perhaps the aura surrounding him has faded recently, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he surely makes for an enticing prospect.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Milan aren’t planning to sit on their hands waiting for the summer. Instead, they will attempt to snatch the player’s services in January.

The source claims that the Rossoneri realized that both Juventus and Roma will be vying for the player’s signature once he becomes a free agent in the summer.

So in order to anticipate the competition, Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are willing offer Lyon a bid worth 8 million euros to secure the player’s services in the middle of the campaign.

Juve FC say

Despite his recent dip in form, Aouar remains a decent player who can re-explode in the right environment.

But with Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli making their leap, Juventus should focus on developing their own youth products rather than chasing external solutions who require larger wages without guaranteeing success.