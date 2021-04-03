Report – Mino Raiola discusses top Juventus star with Barcelona

Mino Raiola discussed Matthijs de Ligt with Joan Laporta when they discussed a deal to bring Erling Haaland to Barcelona in the summer.

Raiola is set to become the busiest agent in Europe when the transfer window reopens, as he has several clients that could change their current teams.

The most high-profile of them is perhaps Haaland, whom Juventus and several top teams want to sign.

Paul Pogba is another of his player that is expected to move to a new team when the transfer window reopens and a new report suggests that de Ligt might also be on the move.

Juventus beat competition from top European teams for his signature in the summer of 2019 and the Dutchman is still being watched by them.

El Chiringuito via Football Italia says the new Barcelona president, Laporta, spoke with Raiola about the possibility of signing De Ligt.

This is because part of his plans for the Catalans this summer is to sign two new centre-backs for Ronald Koeman.

De Ligt is a key member of the current Bianconeri setup, but he hasn’t become a regular yet.

Andrea Pirlo still prefers Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini if they are both fit.

But Juve will not allow him to leave without a fight and Barcelona will have to pay top dollar to land him.