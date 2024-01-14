Moise Kean is expected to depart Juventus this month, with clubs such as Monza and Fiorentina expressing interest in the striker.

Kean has faced challenges in finding the back of the net this season and has struggled to score goals.

He has witnessed Kenan Yildiz surpass him in the pecking order at the club and is eager to leave for more playing time.

Juventus is willing to let him go to ensure he continues to play, a decision aimed at preserving his market value.

Despite interest from Serie A sides like Monza and Fiorentina, Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Rennes is also targeting the striker, suggesting a potential move to Ligue 1.

The report further indicates the possibility of a move to the Premier League, with at least one unnamed club in the English top flight expressing interest in securing his signature.

Juve FC Says

Kean needs game time, and wherever he would get it, that is where he should go.

The striker needs to move to a smaller club where he will start matches and score goals to build his confidence again.

At the moment, it is at an all-time low, and we expect it to get better if he moves to a team where he can play often and find the back of the net as regularly as possible.