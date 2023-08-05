Juventus has successfully reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the transfer of Denis Zakaria, the Swiss midfielder who had been transfer-listed by the club after returning from his loan spell at Chelsea last season.

Despite his loan stint with Chelsea, the Blues decided against making the move permanent, prompting Zakaria to seek a new club. West Ham had expressed interest in adding him to their squad, but negotiations with Juventus didn’t lead to an agreement.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that there were recent renewed talks between Juventus and Monaco, and both parties were able to find common ground. The deal has been settled at a transfer fee of 20 million euros, with Zakaria set to continue his career with the Ligue 1 side.

The transfer to Monaco offers Zakaria a fresh start and the opportunity to showcase his talents in a new league. For Juventus, the move allows them to complete the sale of the midfielder after listing him for transfer and ultimately finding a suitable destination for him in AS Monaco.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria has been a hard player to sell and it is good news that he would move to Monaco.

The midfielder was a bad buy, but at 20m euros, we would be making some good money from offloading him.

The Swiss star will likely perform better in Ligue 1 as it is not as difficult as Serie A or the Premier League, where he has struggled to replicate his form in Germany.

We now have to use that money to improve our options as well.