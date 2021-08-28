Report: Monaco midfielder on top of Juve’s shortlist

With the summer transfer market nearing its end, Juventus are now accelerating on several fronts. The management needs to make one or two signings in attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, we could also witness some changes in the middle of the park. Manuel Locatelli completed his transfer from Sassuolo following a lengthy soap opera, but he might not be the only arrival in this department.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady could be looking to add a new midfielder, especially if Weston McKennie were to leave the club.

Apparently, the American could end up packing his bags if the management receives a tempting offer. Several names have been mentioned as possible replacements, but the source claims that one player in particular might just be the favorite.

Axel Witsel and Corentin Tolisso have both been mentioned, but Borussia Dortmund could block the Belgian’s departure, whilst the Bayern Munich man has many suitors.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have eyed Aurelien Tchouameni, who seems to fit the bill for Max Allegri. The tactician is hoping to enhance his midfield with a dynamic and physically strong player who can preserve the balance of the team.

With Monaco eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers in a dramatic fashion at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk, Juve’s chances of landing the 21-year-old have only increased.

However, it remains to be seen if the Old Lady will have enough time and resources to put such a deal over the line before Tuesday night.