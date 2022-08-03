After finishing third in the Ligue 1 standings last season, Monaco earned a spot in the Champions League qualification rounds. However, the draw was tough on the French club, as it pitted them against PSV Eindhoven.

Last night, the principality side hosted the Dutch club at the Stade Louis II for the first leg which ended in a 1-1 draw. Philippe Clement’s men will return the visit next week in a decisive second leg that will determine the club that will qualify for the group stage.

For Juventus, the outcome of the clash may be significant, as it could affect the future of one of their midfielders.

According to Tuttosport via ilBiacnonero, Monaco would launch an important offer for Adrien Rabiot if they manage to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

The source claims that the Monegasque would have the means to offer 20 million euros, which would surely prove to be a tempting amount for the Old Lady. After all, The 27-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and could end up leaving the club as a free agent next summer.

Juve FC say

If the report is to be believed, Juventus simply can’t miss out on this golden opportunity which would allow them to make an important profit while offloading one of the club’s highest earners.

Even though it would leave Max Allegri short on options amidst the current injury crisis, the young contingent (Miretti, Fagioli and Rovella) can make up for the deficit until Weston McKennie and Paul Pogba make their returns.