Wojciech Szczęsny is poised to depart Juventus during this transfer window, with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia expected to be his destination.

The Saudi Pro League club had expressed interest in signing him towards the end of last season, just before Euro 2024, and negotiations ensued between Szczęsny and Al Nassr.

They offered the goalkeeper a lucrative two-year deal worth 20 million euros per season, which he was prepared to accept. However, talks have hit a snag due to Al Nassr not meeting Juventus’ expectations regarding the transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Juventus is nearing the completion of a move for Michele di Gregorio from Monza. To finalise this transfer and manage their wage bill, Juventus needs Szczęsny to leave the club.

Recent reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Monza is now eyeing an ambitious move for Szczęsny. The Serie B club hopes to entice him with a contract that would see him earn half of his current salary at Juventus, which is reportedly the maximum wage they can offer.

Szczęsny’s potential move to Monza could provide him with an opportunity for regular playing time while allowing Juventus to make necessary adjustments to their squad and finances ahead of the new season.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczęsny has to leave this summer because he is too good and earns too much money to remain on our bench.

The ideal situation would be for Al Nassr to revive their move for him and complete it.