Report: Monza star remains high on Juventus wishlist

This summer, Juventus are expected to strengthen several departments, with the fullback/wingback roles being one of the main priorities.

According to TuttoJuve, Carlos Augusto remains high on the Bianconeri’s shortlist. The 24-year-old is enjoying an impressive first Serie A campaign at Monza.

The Italo-Brazilian has thus far contributed with five goals and as many assists in his 26 league appearances.

The Corinthians youth product currently features as a left wingback in Raffaele Palladino’s 3-4-2-1 formation. Therefore, the source explains that he can either rotate with Filip Kostic in a similar position, or even replace Alex Sandro in a four-man defense.

The report adds that the Bianconeri are ready to splash 12 million euros for the player’s services. His current contract with Monza expires in 2024.

Juve FC say

This season, Augusto has been immensely impressive, presenting himself as one of the most dangerous wingbacks in the Italian league, and he’s yet to reach his peak years.

Hence, signing the Brazilian would be a wise investment, especially if we can secure his services for a bargain price.

Moreover, Juventus are in dire need of fullbacks who can allow the manager to switch to a four-man defense when needed, as Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado are no longer spring chickens, and might be on their way out of Turin.