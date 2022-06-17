Monza has found a player at Juventus that they want to add to their squad this summer.

The Lombardy club has just gained promotion to Serie A, and they will want to keep their status beyond the next campaign.

It would be hard, but they can outperform expectations if they sign the right players.

Calciomercato claims they want to add Juve’s Luca Pellegrini to their squad this summer.

The left-back has emerged as an alternative to the underperforming Alex Sandro in the last year, and Juve has been grooming him to replace the Brazilian.

However, they have also been linked with a move for new left-backs like Owen Wijndal and Renan Lodi.

If either of them joins the club, they would be first choice, and Pellegrini will remain a backup option.

That might affect his development, while a loan deal to Monza with a guarantee of regular playing time will aid him and make him a much better player.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini needs to play regularly for him to reach his full potential, and we should allow him to leave the club this summer if we cannot guarantee him that.

However, if Max Allegri is prepared to trust him with more minutes on the pitch, we can keep him in the group.