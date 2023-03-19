This summer, Juventus will be looking to bolster their wingback/fullback department by signing one or two players.

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri have now identified Carlos Augusto as their favorite candidate for the role.

The source claims that the Italians are struggling in their quest to land Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo who’s currently running on an expiring contract. The latter is reportedly asking for a hefty salary.

Therefore, the Old Lady turned her attention to the Monza left-back who’s enjoying a thrilling debut campaign in Serie A.

The Monza star has thus far contributed with five goals and four assists in 24 league appearances this term, cementing himself as one of the most explosive wide players in Italian football.

The 24-year-old began his career at Corinthians before signing for the Biancorossi in 2020. His contract with Silvio Berlusconi’s club runs until 2024.

The Brazilian found the back of the net in yesterday’s draw against Cremonese, and this is what his manager Raffaele Palladino had to say about his rising star:

“We’re talking about a top player in Serie A. He scored his fifth goal with great quality,” said the former Juventus player in his post-match interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“He always gives his contribution in terms of goals and assists, which isn’t easy. There are no wingbacks like him in Italy, and he can still further develop.

“There are moments in the match in which he disappears for a bit, but if he can maintain the same tempo for 90 minutes, he will enjoy a top career.”