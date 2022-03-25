Report – Morata has decided on his Juventus future

Alvaro Morata has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus, but both spells have been on different temporary agreements between the Bianconeri and his parent club, Atletico de Madrid.

The Spanish striker has been a key member of the Juve first team during this time, but his future remains uncertain and he might be forced to return to Spain at the end of this campaign.

The Bianconeri are going through a rebuild. They signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window, but Paulo Dybala will be allowed to leave the club at the end of this season on a free transfer.

Morata will wonder where his future lies, but a new report claims the odds favour it to be in Turin at the Allianz Stadium beyond this campaign.

Todofichajes says the Bianconeri want to keep him, although they will need a discount to the 35m euros both parties agreed when he joined them on loan.

The striker is also happy with life in Turin and has reportedly made it clear he wants to remain at Juve if that is an option.

Juve FC Says

Losing Dybala and Morata in the same summer transfer window will not be good for Juventus because they are the two most experienced attackers in our team now.

If Dybala is leaving, it would be smart to keep Morata in the squad because his experience will help the younger attackers to thrive for the team.