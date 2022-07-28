Report – Morata now set to stay at Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata now looks set to stay at Atletico Madrid with a new report claiming the Spaniard will be reintegrated back into their squad.

Morata spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus and the Bianconeri were keen to make his move permanent for a fee.

However, what they are willing to offer and what Atletico wants are far from each other.

This has forced them to look at alternatives and they are currently in talks to sign Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino.

Reports claim Morata is still Max Allegri’s preferred option, however, the Spanish striker could remain in Spain.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Morata is prepared to serve his parent club and its manager is also keen to work with the former Chelsea man again.

Juve FC Says

Morata’s return has been too complicated, and this is probably the best time for us to move on and sign someone else.

The striker was an important member of our team, and his presence in that dressing room was important.

However, we can only bring him back on terms that make sense to us, which seems impossible now.

Firmino is another good attacker to have in your squad and we should make him a member of our team in place of Morata.