While the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku are dominating the headlines, Alvaro Morata has returned in fashion.

According to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, Inter have identified the Spaniard as a possible alternative for Lukaku.

The talks between the Nerazzurri and the Belgian collapsed in recent days so the club is seeking a new profile to bolster the attack. The source adds that the 30-year-old is looking to leave Atletico Madrid this summer.

On another note, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) claims that Juventus have inquired about the availability of their former striker.

The Bianconeri could replace Vlahovic with Lukaku this summer, but club director Cristiano Giuntoli is reportedly considering Morata as an alternative option.

The 30-year-old spent four seasons at the club over two separate stints (from 2014 and 2016 and then from 2020 to 2022).

However, il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) believes that Morata would shun both Inter and Juventus since he has already reached an agreement to join Roma.

The source claims that the former Chelsea player has an accord to join the Italian capital side. He would collect 4,5 million euros (in addition to 0.5M as bonuses) until 2027.

However, the Giallorossi still have to find an agreement with Atletico on the formula and figures.

The source claims that the Romans are looking to poach the player’s services on loan with an obligation to buy.