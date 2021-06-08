Report – Morata’s return to Juventus almost certain

Juventus has agreed to keep Alvaro Morata for another season, according to a report from Calciomercato.

The report says the Bianconeri had long communicated to the striker that they would certainly want him to return to the club.

The original loan agreement that brought him to Turin gave room for the transfer to be made permanent for 45m euros.

Juve can also extend the loan for another season for 10m euros and that looks the most workable option at the moment.

The report says the Bianconeri wants him to remain a member of their squad, however, they are serious about renegotiating the loan fee.

The coronavirus pandemic has made money tight for them and they want to be frugal in their spending.

Morata will struggle to return to Atletico Madrid and he was even booed by fans at the Wanda Metropolitano recently.

This means if Juve cannot close out a deal for him, he would have to look for a new home.

Morata was one of Juve’s most impressive players last season and the Spaniard has earned the right to return to Turin.

The Bianconeri need to do whatever it takes to ensure that Max Allegri isn’t denied the chance to work with him.