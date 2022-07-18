Juventus is interested in offloading Filippo Ranocchia in this transfer window on loan so that he can get enough playing time.

The midfielder is one of the finest youngsters at the club and he has been developing very well.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Vicenza and he played at least 30 league matches for them.

That did his development a lot of good and the 21-year-old will want to continue playing regularly even if it isn’t at a Serie A club.

He has several suitors across the different levels of Italian football, but he could be in the top flight in this campaign.

Monza has a well-publicised interest in his signature, and they could add him to their squad in this transfer window.

However, the Italian journalist, Michele Criscitiello, claims they are struggling to sign him now because the competition is serious.

He tweeted: “After taking the expert Ranocchia, Monza tries to close the young man for Ranocchia. Galliani confident but competition is fierce.”

Ranocchia is proving that our academy system is doing a great job in developing young players.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for the Under-23s and his previous loan club.

If he moves to Monza and faces Serie A opponents regularly, he will become even better.

He could save us a lot of money in the future if he keeps developing well and stays focused.