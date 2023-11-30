Juventus has expressed interest in acquiring Andrea Colpani since the beginning of this season, recognising the Monza midfielder’s improved form. The Bianconeri, known for poaching the best talents from other Italian clubs, view Colpani as the next top talent to enhance their squad.

Colpani has been performing well with the Boys from Brianza, earning praise and speculation about an imminent move to a top Italian side.

Initially, Inter Milan was considered the main competitor for Juventus in securing Colpani’s signature. However, a report on Tuttojuve suggests that Lazio has now entered the race for the midfielder, driven by the interest of their coach Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri has reportedly urged his current club to make efforts to bring Colpani to Rome. This development has intensified the competition, creating a three-horse race for the midfielder’s signature.

With the increased competition, Juventus will likely be eager to ensure that Colpani does not join a rival, potentially prompting them to expedite their efforts to sign him in the upcoming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Colpani is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A and will do a good job in our group.

Max Allegri has groomed several midfielders since returning to the club, which could make Colpani want to join us.