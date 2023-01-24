Juventus home record
Report – More trouble on the way for Juventus

January 24, 2023 - 6:30 pm

Juventus have just been docked 15 points for their use of capital gains and more trouble could be on its way for the Bianconeri.

That punishment was handed to the black and whites because of their perceived deliberate use of capital gains to their advantage.

However, the Bianconeri are also under investigation for agreeing to pay some of their players under the table and the verdict for that has not been handed out yet.

As they battle to get this deduction overturned, a sporting justice expert has now revealed they risk more punishment.

Mattia Grassani said via Football Italia:

“The federal prosecutor has another dossier for another trial, the more slippery and delicate issue of the four months wages from the 2020 season affected by covid.

“If Giuseppe Chiné takes Juve and its directors to trial again, we could see more points docked.”

These cases are a major issue for Juve, but the punishment is also too harsh for the Bianconeri.

Other clubs involved in the capital gains case must be held responsible for their roles in the transaction.

If that happens, Italian football could be in trouble because there is a good chance more than enough clubs will be implicated.

3 Comments

    Reply martinn January 24, 2023 at 7:23 pm

    Again the explanation has been made clear as to why it was a separate punishment. Keep telling me how agnelli was the best president in our history as we are investigated AGAIN

      Reply michael January 24, 2023 at 7:33 pm

      where can i find that explanation `?

      any link site name

    Reply michael January 24, 2023 at 7:35 pm

    and not a cossip site with alot of wise men in fine suits talking what they might think is the reason

