ISTANBUL, TURKEY - APRIL 6: Head coach Jose Mourinho of Fenrebahce looks on during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor at Ulker Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on April 6, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Three suitors are reportedly vying for the services of Dusan Vlahovic who is increasingly likely to leave Juventus in the summer.

The Serbian has been playing his football in Turin since completing his ground-shattering transfer from Fiorentina in January 2022.

The operation was worth circa €80 million, and the striker’s loyalty bonus rendered him the highest-paid footballer in Serie A. Nevertheless, his inconsistent performances on the pitch have done little to justify these hefty figures.

Moreover, the player’s contract will expire in June 2026, and the two parties haven’t been able to register any noteworthy progress in their negotiations talks.

Vlahovic heading towards Juventus exit door

Hence, Juventus will be desperate to sell Vlahovic in the summer to avoid an awkward situation next season.

The club is already searching the market for replacements, and is being linked to the likes of Victor Osimhen, Mateo Retegui and Rasmus Hojlund.

On the other hand, several admirers are beginning to take note of Vlahovic’s unpleasant situation in Turin, and could be looking to seize the opportunity.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the 25-year-old has attracted interest from Newcastle United, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Newcastle & Turkish duo vying for Dusan Vlahovic

The Magpies arguably represent the striker’s most enticing destination, as he would have the opportunity to play in the Premier League week in week out (unless he were to suffer a similar fate to Federico Chiesa, who has been reduced to a benchwarmer at Liverpool).

Moreover, Newcastle are pushing for a spot in the Champions League next season, so they would require extra depth, even if Alexander Isak remains at the club.

On the other hand, Vlahovic would have the opportunity to reunite with his compatriot Filip Kostic if he joins Fenerbahce and play under the guidance of Jose Mourinho (at least if he doesn’t leave Istanbul).

Finally, ambitious Turkish champions Galatasaray would like to replace Osimhen with another big-name bomber.