Roma and Jose Mourinho could make a sensational January swoop by bringing Leonardo Bonucci back to the Italian peninsula.

The Italian veteran ended his collaboration with Juventus in unceremonious fashion last summer. The management bluntly told the former captain that his services were no longer required.

Following a summer-long exile in Turin, the Euro 2020 hero eventually succumbed to the pressure and made the switch to Union Berlin.

However, his time in the German capital has been miserable thus far.

Although the team’s results improved recently following an abysmal start, the aging defender has been reduced to a benchwarmer.

In a recent interview, Bonucci admitted missing Italy, and most of all his family. Therefore, the player would certainly jump at the opportunity to return to Serie A.

Luckily for Leo, his return ticket might just be around the corner.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Roma could be looking to add Bonucci to their defensive ranks in January.

The Giallorossi are already short of options at the back, and Evan Ndicka’s absence in January will make the situation even more unpleasant for Mourinho.

The 24-year-old defender has recently pledged his allegiance to Ivory Coast on the international level after representing France’s youth ranks. Therefore, Ndicka will leave the Roman camp to participate in the African Cup of Nations.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Roma will resort to the services of Bonucci to make up for the deficit at the back.

The Italian played for Juventus in two stints between 2010 and 2023, separated by a 20217/18 campaign spent at Milan.