Benfica manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in working with Juventus veteran Filip Kostic once again.

The Portuguese boss signed the 33-year-old on loan last season during his tenure at Fenerbahce. Although the player enjoyed a solid campaign, the Turkish giants opted against exercising the option to buy him.

The Special One didn’t last much longer in Istanbul, getting sacked at the start of the campaign after failing to secure Champions League football, as his team was eliminated by Benfica in the final qualifying round.

Jose Mourinho interested in Filip Kostic reunion at Benfica

Ironically, Mourinho ended up signing for the Lisbon-based club a few weeks later, replacing Bruno Lage.

For his part, Kostic returned to Juventus, and he has recently been finding more space following the appointment of Luciano Spalletti.

However, the Serbian’s contract will expire at the end of the season, leaving his future shrouded in mystery.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato, Mourinho would like to reunite with Kostic, urging Benfica to sign him in January.

It remains to be seen if Juventus would be open to negotiating the player’s sale in the middle of the campaign.

Damien Comolli could be interested in registering a small capital gain from a player who could depart for free in the summer, but Spalletti could veto the deal, unless a replacement is to arrive.

Curiously, the source does indeed mention a potential successor, one who’s also running on an expiring contract.

Juventus target Raphael Guerreiro?

The report claims that Juventus are keeping close tabs on Raphael Guerreiro, who could be on his way out of Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old Portuguese primarily plays as a left-back, but his versatility allows him to cover several other roles, including a central midfielder.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has only made 13 appearances this season, with the majority coming off the bench. Nevertheless, he still managed to produce three goals and as many assists.