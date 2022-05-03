Report names 14 Juventus targets for five playing roles

Well, if you didn’t believe that the Juventus summer transfer market is going to be a complicated affair, then perhaps this report will change your mind.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus have identified 14 transfer targets to bolster five playing roles.

First off, we begin with the center back role, where Giorgio Chiellini’s potential departure could leave a major hole in the backline.

For his role, the source names three candidates: Arsenal’s Gabriel, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic and Inter’s Milan Skriniar. Realistically speaking, the Viola star might be the lone reasonable candidate between the three.

Then we have the left-back post, with the club trying to find a decent replacement for Alex Sandro. Another three candidates emerged: Lyon’s Emerson Palmieri, Alkmaar’s Owen Wijndal and Atletico Madrid’s Renan Lodi.

As for the midfield department, the candidates varied between experienced Regista Jorginho, young box-to-box midfielder Davide Frattesi and of course Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The source also named three names who could replace the departing Paulo Dybala. Following the Argentine’s exit, the club could focus more and more on building a squad suited for the 4-3-3 formation.

Hence, the candidates mentioned are outside wingers. We’re talking about Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo, Ajax’s Antony and PSG veteran Angel Di Maria.

Finally, the report mentions two possible replacements for Alvaro Morata whose future remains shrouded with mystery. Sassuolo’s Giacomo Raspadori is naturally the first option, while his less likely alternative is Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic.