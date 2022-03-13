Report names Allegri’s preferred defensive target

With only few months separating us from the end of the season, the European clubs are already studying their choices on the transfer market.

As for Juventus, the management is coming from a solid January session, but Federico Cherubini will have to consolidate his work by filling the remaining gaps in the summer.

The backline could be one of the departments that require some uplifting, and apparently, Max Allegri has a favorite in mind.

According to JuventusNews24, the manager has identified Antonio Rudiger as his preferred transfer target to bolster his backline.

The German has been an integral part of Chelsea since making the move from Roma back in 2017.

But with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, the 29-year-old will become one of the hottest names on the free agents market.

Moreover, the Blues’ current managerial troubles should only push the defender out of the door.

However, the report explains that the Bianconeri’s pursuit of Rudiger could depend on the status of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Apparently, Allegri is still trying to understand whether or not he can still rely on the services of the aging veterans who have been dealing with recurring physical problems.

Therefore, if the Italian duo’s injury troubles persist, then the club will be forced to invest in a new defender, and perhaps make a strong push to sign Rudiger.