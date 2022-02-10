Report names De Ligt’s price and identifies his potential replacements at Juventus

Even on the heels of a busy January session, Juventus are already laying their plans for the upcoming summer transfer market.

The Bianconeri have some important targets in mind, therefore, a sacrifice could be essential to finance the market.

According to la Repubblica via TuttoJuve, the Old Lady could finally resign to losing their star defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Nonetheless, the club won’t sanction the Dutchman’s departure on the cheap, but will ask for a figure around 90 million euros.

But this significant exit would surely weaken Max Allegri’s backline – especially with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci standing on their last legs.

Therefore, a sum of de Ligt’s transfer fee would immediately be reinvested in a direct replacement.

The source mentions four potential candidates to fill the hole.

The first two names are Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger who could leave their clubs as free agents by the end of the season.

On the other hand, the other two options would require a transfer fee. We’re talking about Torino’s Bremer and Lille’s Sven Botman.

Juve FC say

At some point, the former Ajax man will eventually leave Turin. After all, his agent Mino Raiola will be pushing for another major deal that insures him a hefty commission.

However, one would hope that Juventus would be able to keep him around for as long as possible.

The defender is still 22, which means that his market value will remain steady for years to come as long as he’s delivering the goods on the pitch and has a lengthy contract.