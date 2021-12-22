Report names five strikers who are on Juve’s January shortlist

In the last few matches of 2021, we’ve seen Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean scoring some goals.

However, Juve’s attacking department remains lacking in terms of quality and quantity. Therefore, the management is still looking to bolster the frontline with a proven bomber in January.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the club has shortlisted five strikers who could be available next month.

The first name on the list remains Mauro Icardi. The PSG striker is unhappy with his role in the French capital and will be hoping to reignite his career with a return to Serie A,

Then we have Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who recently fell out with his club. The 32-year-old is currently an outcast in North London.

The next two names are strikers who are trying to leave Manchester United after having their playing time reduced since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. Of course we’re talking about Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

Finally, Aleksandar Mitrovic is the last name mentioned in the report. The Serbian is a classic center forward, but currently plays for Fulham in the English Championship.

The source also adds that Dusan Vlahovic and Gianluca Scamacca remain the club’s primary targets. However, both young men won’t be available until the summer.

Therefore, the management will pursue a stopgap option which could probably be one of the five names mentioned above.