A report in the Italian press identifies Thiago Motta as the most likely option to replace Max Allegri at Juventus in the summer.

While the incumbent Bianconeri manager is by no means a goner, many believe that his future remains shrouded in mystery.

The 56-year-old still has 18 months left on his contract, but has been avoiding questions regarding his future, sparking rumors of a premature exit.

According to La Repubblica via ilBianconero, Allegri and Juventus might decide to terminate their second marriage amicably at the end of the season after enduring stressful times (in reference to last season’s tumultuous events).

But while many would consider Antonio Conte as the natural option to succeed the man who once preceded him, the source believes that Motta would be the one leading the race.

Despite his most recent defeat at the hands of Cagliari, the 41-year-old has been achieving great results at Bologna this season.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder has managed to implement a progressive style of play that has been yielding positive results.

Even though the Emilians lack star power, they are well in contention for a European berth next season, as they currently sit 7th in the Serie A standings.

Motta started his managerial career at PSG’s youth ranks. He then had a brief experience at Genoa before finding success at Spezia, guiding the Ligurians towards Serie A safety.

The Italy-Brazilian replaced the late Sinisa Mihajlovic at Bologna in September 2022, and his contract with the Rossoblu will expire at the end of the season.