After 17 long years of service, Giorgio Chiellini decided to leave his post at Juventus in favor of young blood. However, this grand departure has left the management with the incredibly tough task of replacing a player who happened to be one of the greatest defenders of his generation as well as club captain and a true Bianconeri symbol.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, four candidates have emerged as possible replacements for Chiellini at Juventus. Chief amongst them is Kalidou Koulibaly.

The source believes that the Turin-based giants have placed the Senegalese at the very top of the shortlist. Nonetheless, signing the Napoli legend remains a far-fetched dream for now.

Therefore, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini had to evaluate other profiles, and the list reportedly includes two Fiorentina center backs.

While the links between the Bianconeri and Nikola Milenkovic aren’t exactly new, his teammate Igor Julio is now on the shortlist as well. The 24-year-old Brazilian joined the Tuscans from Spal in 2020, and has been sharpening his skillset ever since.

Finally, the last name on the list is Gabriel who’s coming from an impressive season at Arsenal. He made 35 Premier League appearances this term and contributed with five goals.

The report adds that Juventus would offer the gunners the services of Arthur Melo in exchange for the Brazilian defender.