In the last couple of days, it seems that the picture has dramatically changed at Juventus. While Max Allegri had been depicted as the undisputed favorite to lead the club for another season, this notion is significantly less certain at the moment.

Due to several combining factors, the Livorno native could depart at the end of the season.

The lack of silverware, the expected arrival of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and the decreasing support in the locker room could spell the end of the manager’s second tenure in Turin.

So who would be the most likely candidate to replace the 55-year-old?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, a four-name shortlist has been drawn.

At the moment, Marseille manager Igor Tudor remains the favorite. The Croatian is a former defender who played for the club between 1998 and 2007. He also served as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant manager in 2020/21.

The first alternative is another former Juventus player in the shape of Raffaele Palladino. The young tactician is enjoying an astonishing debut campaign in Serie A, with Monza currently sitting 8th in the league standings.

In the last hours, two new names have joined the list: Bologna coach Thiago Motta and Sassuolo’s Alessio Dionisi. Both managers adopt a progressive style of football.

For his part, Allegri’s lucrative contract runs for another two season, so we shall see if the management would be willing to pull the plug.