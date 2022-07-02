As Juventus fans know by now, Matthijs de Ligt could leave the club this summer if the right offer arrives.

Chelsea have identified the Dutchman as the ideal profile to build their new defense upon following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and company,

Therefore, the Bianconeri are already looking for a replacement, and have reportedly identified four potential candidates for the role as reported by Tuttosport (via ilBianconero).

The primary name on the list remains Kalidou Koulibaly. However, signing the Napoli stalwart remains a complex affair.

On the other hand, Torino’s Gleison Bremer is also high on the list of priorities. The Brazilian was named as the best defender in Serie A in the previous campaign and is now looking to make a major career step-up.

However, Inter remain in the lead for the Granata center back, hence, Juventus are also looking for alternative solutions.

As the source explains, the last two names on the list are both Paris Saint Germain players.

The first is Presnel Kimpembe who has suddenly emerged as a serious candidate for a role in Turin. The 26-year-old is a youth product of PSG.

The second would be Thilo Kehrer. The 25-year-old German is a versatile defender who made the switch to the French capital from Schalke in 2018, but found playing time hard to come at Le Parc des Princes.