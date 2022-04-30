Report names Juve’s five transfer targets for midfield department

Despite improving the department by signing Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini will once again bolster the midfield in the upcoming summer transfer target.

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) named the most likely candidates to reinforce Max Allegri’s middle of the park next season, and it includes some interesting names.

According to the source. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the Old Lady’s preferred target. The Lazio star has been on a spectacular form this season, and this could be the right timing for him to leave the Italian capital.

Nevertheless, finding an agreement with Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito won’t be an easy task. Thus, Juventus will be looking for other profiles as well.

The source mentions Paul Pogba as the first alternative for the Serbian midfielder. But in his turn, the Frenchman could be a costly option (due to his high wages) for the Bianconeri despite being a free agent.

The report names Lille’s Renato Sanches as the third option behind the Lazio and Manchester United stars.

In addition to a box-to-box midfielder, Juventus might also attempt to land a deep-lying playmaker. For this role, Jorginho could be the main option. The Euro 2020 winner would be enticed to leave Chelsea in favor of a Serie A return.

However, Cherubini reportedly has an alternative in Leandro Paredes who could be on his way out of Paris Saint Germain.